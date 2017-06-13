Friend says Trump mulls sacking special counsel

WASHINGTON -- A longtime friend to Donald Trump said Monday that the president was considering whether to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

Christopher Ruddy, chief executive officer of Newsmax Media, who was at the White House on Monday, said on PBS' NewsHour that Trump "is considering, perhaps, terminating the special counsel -- I think he's weighing that option."

Ruddy was at the White House to meet with White House aides but did not speak with the president, spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the president regarding this issue," Spicer said. "With respect to this subject, only the president or his attorneys are authorized to comment."

A spokesman for Trump's personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, declined to comment.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokesman, said Monday that "Chris speaks for himself," and declined to comment further. Allies of the president cast doubt on the idea that Trump would take such a step, and White House officials said Ruddy did not meet directly with the president while he was there.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment on Ruddy's remarks.

In the PBS interview, Ruddy said Trump had considered replacing former FBI Director James Comey with Mueller, who also was a former FBI director during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. A senior White House official confirmed that the president interviewed Mueller for the FBI post in the Oval Office the day before he was tapped by the deputy attorney general to serve as the special counsel in the Russia investigation.

Ruddy said the president was weighing whether to dismiss Mueller because of concerns about conflicts of interest. He said those concerns included the interview for the FBI post and connections between Mueller's law firm and other White House officials.

"There are some real conflicts. He comes from a law firm that represents members of the Trump family," Ruddy said. "I know for a fact that he was under consideration and that the president did talk with him in the days before he was named special counsel. I think there's a conflict there."

Trump's recent, abrupt dismissal of Comey generated accusations of obstruction of justice and led to Mueller's appointment.

Under Justice Department regulations, firing Mueller would have to be done by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' deputy, Rod Rosenstein, not the president -- though those regulations could theoretically be set aside.

Sessions recused himself from all matters having to do with the Trump-Russia investigation because of his own conversations with Russian officials during the Trump transition.

Ruddy's assertion comes as conservative allies of Trump -- who initially praised Mueller's selection as special counsel -- have begun attacking his credibility.

Newt Gingrich, a longtime supporter of Trump, said in a tweet Monday that it is time to "rethink" Mueller's ability to be fair.

"Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair," Gingrich tweeted. Apparently referring to Federal Election Commission reports, he added, "Look who he is hiring. check fec reports. Time to rethink."

Just weeks ago, Gingrich had heaped praise on Mueller, hailing him as a "superb choice" for special counsel whose reputation was "impeccable for honesty and integrity."

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter also called for the firing of the special counsel, tweeting, "Now that we know Trump is not under investigation, Sessions should take it back & fire Mueller." Some of the words in her tweet were capitalized.

Democrats on Monday accused Republicans of beginning a campaign to smear Mueller's reputation as he engages in a broad investigation that could include whether Trump obstructed justice by first pressuring Comey to end parts of the inquiry, and then by firing him.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, scoffed at the idea that the president might fire Mueller.

"If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller," Schiff said in a tweet. "Don't waste our time."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael D. Shear, Maggie Haberman, Matt Apuzzo, Charlie Savage and Jeremy W. Peters of The New York Times and by Jill Colvin, Julie Bykowicz and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.

