Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 3:48 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:59 a.m. Updated June 12, 2017 at 2:59 a.m.

Drew Hodges has taught history at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas State University-Beebe and National Park College in Hot Springs. An article in Monday's Style section incorrectly included a fourth college.

Metro on 06/13/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

