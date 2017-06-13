Getting it straight
This article was published today at 2:59 a.m. Updated June 12, 2017 at 2:59 a.m.
Drew Hodges has taught history at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas State University-Beebe and National Park College in Hot Springs. An article in Monday's Style section incorrectly included a fourth college.
Metro on 06/13/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.