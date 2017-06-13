Happy birthday. You'll invest your heart in projects and be intensely fulfilled this year. Set out with faith that the path before you will be cleared. The next three weeks you'll brainstorm and keep clarifying your vision. Return often to your creative influences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What someone said to you long ago is still part of your inner scenery. Go on and ignore them a while longer. Someday they will wash up on the far shore and never get in your way again.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Comfortable people are more honest and generous than defensive people. Your kindness, astute attention and warmth will make people comfortable around you. You've much to gain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Everyone seems to need you at once. Just remember you have the choice of when and if to respond. Their urgency doesn't have to be yours.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You want to share, but choose your audience carefully. Some stories are like hot meals that start to cool as soon as the air touches them. Consider a diary first and then see how you feel when the private writing is done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You feel like a fountain, the water of emotion circling through you, the same feeling being pumped up and falling from you. It's the circulation that keeps this fresh. You're willing to feel unimpeded, which is an attractive feature.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't make the weather outside, but you can go where it's sunny. Similarly, you don't make the weather inside, but you can escape to vacation spots of imagination at will. What's stopping you?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You shouldn't have to pay to have your senses enlivened. It's a point of reference, a state of mind, and it's free. You'll go where the scents rhyme and the colors beat out a rhythm your eyes can't help but dance to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your ambition will have you setting goals you're not likely to hit. But, you'll get further than if you hadn't aimed so high. Interpret all success as significant and maintain a joyful tone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you fall for someone, the ride down comes with a rush and a hope that you'll be caught or land on something soft. When you believe you've been tripped -- well, that's a far less enjoyable trajectory.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A strong sense of style isn't really a matter of good taste or bad taste, it's a specific set of mindful choices and intentions repeated in an identifiable pattern.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you first made your decision, you weren't sure. Now you're starting to love this choice. The best part about it is, the more you love it, the less you need other people to love it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you had to point it back to a single event that tweaked the relationship, you'd be stumped. It was probably something minor, and it wasn't your fault, either, but that doesn't matter now. What matters is fixing it.

