Jonesboro OL makes impression in Memphis

MEMPHIS -- Jonesboro offensive lineman Noah Gatlin has accumulated 17 scholarship offers during the recruiting process and was looking to add to his list by attending the Memphis Mega satellite camp Sunday.

Several coaches from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville were in attendance, as were coaches from Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arkansas State University and others. There was plenty of talent to look at during the eight-hour camp, which was divided into four sessions of 300 to 400 athletes apiece.

Gatlin, 6-7, 300 pounds, has offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Indiana.

He enjoyed learning new techniques from the coaches at the event.

"Keeping my body square and not opening up to the defender when I pass set," Gatlin said. "I learn in one-on-ones that if I keep my body square, I was quick enough on the outside to keep him contained."

Razorback offensive line coach Kurt Anderson kept a close eye on Gatlin, who's a strong candidate to earn an offer from the Hogs. He plans to attend the Trench Hog offensive and defensive line camp Sunday in Fayettevile.

"I just want to show them that I am everything they are looking for and that I can play at that level and help them out," Gatlin said.

Former Razorbacks linemen Travis Swanson, Sebastian Tretola, Trey Flowers and Robert Thomas are expected to help out with the camp. Gatlin is hoping to see the Hogs extend an offer.

"I think it would mean a lot with me being from Arkansas," Gatlin said. "I think if I had an offer from there it would really just open my options up."

The Hogs are the only school he has camp plans for in June, but that could change.

"But I am looking at a couple of others," he said.

Anderson has let him know where he stands with the Hogs.

"I think at the moment I am sitting really good," Gatlin said. "He really liked what I showed him today [Memphis camp], and I will get better in the future."

Gatlin recalls the one moment in the recruiting process that seemed surreal to him.

"Probably when I picked up my first Power Five offer from Virginia," Gatlin said. "It really opened my eyes, and I realized I had a chance to do what has been my dream for the longest time. Really just being able to do this has been awesome."

Gatlin started at right tackle for the Hurricane as a sophomore and left tackle as a junior, and he has 23 consecutive starts going into his senior season. He''s looking to make a decision after the season, but that could change.

He has a 3.1 GPA and is interested in majoring in math.

"I just really love it, and it is something that I enjoy," he said. "I'm considering being a stockbroker or a financial adviser or something like that."

Lou bus ride

The Hogs two-day high school camp started Monday and had a heavy dose of talent from St. Louis Chaminade. The Red Devils coaching staff brought a bus of 43 athletes to the camp.

Defensive lineman Trevor Trout, 6-3, 305, took part and showed the agility that is wowing college coaches.

The Razorbacks extended a scholarship offer to him Feb. 1. He has offers from Alabama, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, LSU and others. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect and the No. 21 defensive tackle.

Junior quarterback Ty Evans, 6-2, 185, of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge visited the Hogs on Monday and will return today to look around more. The Hogs were the first school to offer him.

Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern have followed the Razorbacks with offers. Evans completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and had only 5 interceptions as a sophomore.

Junior running back Samy Johnson, 5-10, 179, of Little Rock Catholic impressed the Razorback coaches by recording back-to-back 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the camp.

He rushed for 1,936 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Rockets as a sophomore.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/13/2017