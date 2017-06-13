Home / Latest News /
Little Rock station hires University of Arkansas graduate as sports anchor
This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.
A University of Arkansas graduate is set to join Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV-TV as a sports anchor starting this summer, the station said Tuesday.
Taylor McGregor grew up in Denver and most recently worked as sports director at NBC affiliate KCWY-TV in Casper, Wyo., according to a statement.
McGregor's tenure in Arkansas’ capital city is set to begin in July.
KTHV called the incoming sports anchor a "diehard sports fan," and said she has covered the Razorbacks while studying in college, Derek Jeter's final season with the New York Yankees and the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Before her job in Wyoming, McGregor worked as a social media reporter for ROOT Sports Pittsburgh and as an intern with ROOT Sports Rocky Mountains.
