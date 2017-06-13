Travs capitalize on Naturals’ help

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals had their chances of escaping the fifth inning with minimal damage Monday night.

But when the Naturals failed to get an out on any of those chances, the Arkansas Travelers made sure they paid for those mistakes. The Travs eventually sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs en route to an 8-1 victory at Arvest Ballpark.

"They made a couple of mistakes, and we were able to take advantage of them," Arkansas Manager Daren Brown said. "We've been on the other side of that -- where it starts snowballing and you can't get it to stop. It happens to both sides, and we happened to be the ones on the right side."

The Travs' Ian Miller followed Nelson Ward's leadoff walk with a bunt that Naturals third baseman Carlos Diaz failed to field, giving the Travs runners at first and second. Jeff Kobernus then gave Arkansas the lead when his single drove in Ward and moved Miller to third.

Kobernus appeared to be picked off after he broke for second against Emilio Ogando (3-4), but he slid under a high tag by shortstop Humberto Arteaga for a stolen base.

Miller then wandered too far off third when Chuck Taylor hit a grounder back to Ogando, and a rundown began, but Diaz was called for obstruction when he bumped into Miller after he made his throw to the plate. That allowed Miller to score instead of becoming the first out, while Kobernus ended up at third and Taylor at second.

"Defensively, we don't make very many mistakes," Naturals Manager Vance Wilson said. "That was uncharacteristic of us. It hurt us, obviously.

"A missed tag, the bunt and the defensive interference right there. That's something we don't deal with very often, but we have to turn the page."

Arkansas wasn't finished scoring. When the Naturals elected to intentionally walk Dario Pizzano to load the bases, Marcus Littlewood and Kyle Petty each hit singles and drove in a run apiece, and Joey Wong greeted reliever Pedro Fernandez with a two-run single to right to cap the scoring.

"Those things happened, but we were able to string some things together," Brown said. "We took advantage of some things and put together a big inning. Everything worked out for us in that inning."

arkansas AB R H BI nw ark. AB R H BI

Miller, cf 4 1 1 0 Lopez, 2b 3 0 1 0

Kobernus, 2b 5 1 2 2 Arteaga, ss 4 0 1 0

Taylor, rf 5 1 0 0 Duenez, 1b 4 0 0 0

Pizzano, lf 4 2 2 1 Moon, rf 4 0 0 0

Littlewood, c 5 1 2 1 Dewees, cf 4 0 0 0

Petty, 1b 3 0 2 1 Escalera, lf 4 1 1 0

Wong, ss 4 0 2 2 Dini, dh 3 0 1 0

Seager, dh 5 0 0 0 Morin, c 3 0 1 0

Ward, 3b 2 2 0 0 Diaz, 3b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 37 8 11 7 totals 32 1 5 0

Arkansas 000 160 010 -- 8 11 1

NW Arkansas 010 000 000 -- 1 5 1

E -- Taylor, Diaz. DP -- NW Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 9, NW Arkansas 5. HR -- Pizzano (3). SB -- Petty, Ward, Miller.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

DeFratus W, 2-1 6 4 1 0 1 3

Perry 2 1 0 0 0 1

Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 1

NW arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Ogando L, 3-4 4 8 7 6 3 4

Fernandez 3 2 0 0 0 5

Selman 2 1 1 1 3 0

Ogando pitched to 7 batters in 5th

WP -- Selman. HBP -- by Selman (Ward). Umpires -- Home: Moore; First: Olson; Third: Allen. Time -- 2:44. Attendance -- 3,492.

Sports on 06/13/2017