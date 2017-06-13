Home / Latest News /
Minor league team giving out pregnancy tests for Father's Day
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion. The team will give out pregnancy tests.
This week, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have added a second promotion to the usual Thirsty Thursday celebration. They're calling it the "You Might Be a Father" promotion, which comes with a free pregnancy test.
The team's website explains it like this: The test will let men know if they should return to the Father's Day game Sunday.
General Manager Harold Craw told The Florida Times-Union that the idea was pitched as a "tongue-in-cheek" promotion for the Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. He said the tests are only handed to someone who wants one.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Minor league team giving out pregnancy tests for Father's Day
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.