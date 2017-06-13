Minor league team giving out pregnancy tests for Father's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion. The team will give out pregnancy tests.

This week, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have added a second promotion to the usual Thirsty Thursday celebration. They're calling it the "You Might Be a Father" promotion, which comes with a free pregnancy test.

The team's website explains it like this: The test will let men know if they should return to the Father's Day game Sunday.

General Manager Harold Craw told The Florida Times-Union that the idea was pitched as a "tongue-in-cheek" promotion for the Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. He said the tests are only handed to someone who wants one.