ASTROS McCullers to DL

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros placed right-hander Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list with a back problem on Monday, another blow to a rotation decimated by injuries.

His stint on the disabled list with discomfort in his lower back is retroactive to June 9. General Manager Jeff Luhnow said the team doesn’t expect it to lead to a “long absence” for McCullers but didn’t specify a specific timetable for his return. “It’s something that was going to keep him from making his start [Tuesday],” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “So then we decided to put him on the DL and give him complete rest and hope that he comes back at the end of those 10 days.”

McCullers joins ace Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) and right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list. Houston has also been without starter Collin McHugh, who is on the 60-day disabled list, all season. There was some good news for the first-place Astros on Monday with right-hander Joe Musgrove coming off the disabled list to start against the Texas Rangers.

McCullers is 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 13 starts this season, providing a potent 1-2 punch with Keuchel at the front end of the rotation as the Astros raced out to a double-digit lead in the AL West.

The injury to McCullers forced Houston to shuffle its lineup. Brad Peacock will pitch in his spot today against the Rangers on three days’ rest. The Astros decided Peacock was the best option to slide into that spot even though he left his last start after struggling early.

Hinch said he would normally be reluctant to have a pitcher make two starts so close together, but several factors made Peacock the best option in this situation.

“With Peacock it’s a little bit different,” Hinch said. “He’s got some experience as a reliever. He also came out of the game after three innings and pitches in the 70s the other day. So of the time to send a guy out after three days, this is probably the best-case scenario.”

The Astros will put top prospect Francis Martes into the rotation to make his first major league start on Wednesday. Martes allowed 4 hits and 4 runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief on Friday in his major league debut.

While dealing with the mounting injuries to his pitching staff has certainly been challenging for Hinch, he and the Astros aren’t feeling sorry for themselves.

“We can make it work,” Hinch said. “I think everybody wants the frustrating quote or the ‘woe is me’ or ‘the sky is falling.’ The reality is we’ve got a really good team and we’re going to have to absorb this or else. So I think our guys understand exactly what’s going on. There’s no more pressure on us. There’s no more anxiety on us … we’re tough enough to deal with it.”

RED SOX

Remy fighting cancer for 5th time

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy said Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time and will have surgery to treat it in two weeks.

Remy, 64, spoke to reporters before working the opener of Boston’s two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s obviously disappointing to me, but it’s something that I’ve been through a number of times,” he said. “It has not spread. It’s located in one spot and surgery will remove it. They’ll be a recovery time after surgery.”

Remy plans to work up until the surgery and expects to return after the All-Star break.

The former Red Sox second baseman known on broadcasts as “RemDawg” said the cancer was detected during his regular three-month exam.

“I was not one to go see doctors,” he said. “If you don’t go to your doctor, you don’t have much of a chance to find out.”

Remy played for Boston from 1978-1984 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. He has been a popular Red Sox television analyst since 1988.

Remy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

ORIOLES

Machado returns to lineup

CHICAGO — Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is in the lineup after missing four games because of an injured left hand and wrist.

The three-time All-Star batted third against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Machado said he felt good hitting and taking grounders Monday, adding that he does not expect any limitations. He is hitting .213 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI for the Orioles, who came in with four consecutive losses.

The Orioles also recalled right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro from Class AA Bowie and optioned right-hander Logan Verrett to Class AAA Norfolk.