Wal-Mart to close one Arkansas store
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will close its discount store in Waldron on July 14 after a "careful and thoughtful review process," according to spokesman Anne Hatfield.
Hatfield said the decision to shutter the store -- which is located at 1359 W. Second St. -- is "isolated" and part of a round of store closings. She said the Bentonville-based retailer's review process considers a number of factors, including a store's financial performance as well as its strategic alignment with Wal-Mart's long-term plan.
The closing will affect about 95 employees, who will be paid through Aug. 18. Hatfield said Wal-Mart will work with employees who are interested in transferring to another location and that severance will be offered to eligible full- and part-time workers.
Pharmacy customers can continue to pick up their prescriptions at the store until 5 p.m. June 28. The pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer their prescriptions to another location.
The discount store opened in Waldron in 1982 and serves a community of about 3,500 people.
-- Robbie Neiswanger
