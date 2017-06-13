No contest is plea in '15 LR shooting

A Little Rock man pleaded no contest Monday to a 2015 shooting on an elementary school campus that injured two people.

Ricky Earl Stump, 65, had arrived at Lawson Elementary, 19901 Lawson Road, on Feb. 15, 2015, with a pistol after he heard that his wife and one of the victims were fighting. When Pulaski County deputies arrived on scene, they found Doyle Williams -- Stump's stepson -- and 13-year-old Brent Williams with nonfatal gunshot wounds.

Doyle Williams, 37, was found with a gunshot wound in the chest, and the younger Williams had been shot by Stump in the leg. Both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Daniel McCandless, 17, told deputies he had also been shot at by Stump.

Witnesses told deputies that "there was no argument" leading up to the shootings, and that "Stump committed this offense without reason," according to a report.

Appearing Monday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson, Stump first vocally pleaded guilty before his legal counsel corrected him, advising that he would be entering a no-contest plea. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August.

Stump was facing four federal charges, including two first-degree battery charges, an aggravated assault charge, and a possession of a handgun on school property charge.

The shooting is not the only episode of violence between the family members. Seven months later, on Sept. 29, Doyle Williams was arrested by Pulaski County deputies after he began ramming his father-in-law's vehicle with his Dodge Ram pickup.

Stump's wife, who was in the car with Stump, "observed the person behind the wheel to be her stepson Doyle Williams. At that time the suspect accelerated and hit the bumper of their vehicle in an alleged attempt to run them off the road," a police report read.

"The suspect hit them a third time and pushed the vehicle into oncoming traffic where they were allegedly almost struck by an oncoming car," the report said.

Williams now faces two charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief to the first degree, to which he has pleaded innocent.

Williams has requested a trial by jury, which is scheduled for July in Judge Wendell Griffen's courtroom.

Metro on 06/13/2017