FOOTBALL

Maclin signs with Ravens

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat. After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week. He chose the Ravens, who announced the signing Monday. Maclin fulfills the Ravens' quest to provide another downfield target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Mike Wallace returns, but Steve Smith won't be coming back after announcing his retirement. Maclin broke into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the past two years with Kansas City. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Maclin had 44 catches last year despite missing four games with a groin injury. His 87 receptions in 2015 are a career high and set the Chiefs' single-season record by a wide receiver. Maclin also can return punts and has scored 46 career touchdowns.

Jets release Decker

Eric Decker's days with the New York Jets are done. The team released the veteran wide receiver Monday, six days after saying it would do so if it couldn't work out a trade. While it appeared Decker drew some interest from teams in the trade market, the receiver is now a free agent. It's the latest in a series of offseason moves by the Jets to cut high-priced veterans. New York cut linebacker David Harris last Tuesday after 10 seasons, and General Manager Mike Maccagnan also announced that the Jets would be parting ways with Decker, 30. Decker's departure will save the Jets $7.25 million in salary. The receiver had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with New York. Decker and Harris have joined Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Brandon Marshall as veterans who have been released by the team this offseason. Decker was limited to 9 receptions for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns in three games last year because of a shoulder injury. He had his torn rotator cuff repaired last November, just over a month after having surgery on his hip, which had also been ailing him. Decker spent his first four NFL seasons in Denver after the Broncos drafted him in the third round in 2010 out of the University of Minnesota. The Jets signed him to a five-year, $36.25 million in March 2014. Decker has 385 receptions for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns in 7 seasons.

Colts claim Powell

The Indianapolis Colts have claimed Tyvis Powell off waivers and signed receiver Chris Briggs. To make room on the roster, the Colts put undrafted rookie Trey Griffey on the waived-injured list. If Griffey, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., clears waivers, he will go on the Colts' injured reserve list. Indianapolis also waived cornerback Reggie Porter. Powell played in eight games with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks last season. He had three tackles on special teams. Briggs signed with Seattle in January after not playing in the NFL in 2016. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver spent three seasons at Southern Mississippi before finishing his college career at Southeastern Louisiana. Porter and Griffey were signed by the Colts after the NFL draft. The Colts' mandatory three-day minicamp opens today.

Colorado officials disciplined

Three University of Colorado officials, including its chancellor and football coach, have been disciplined for their handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and Athletic Director Rich George and football Coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to benefit domestic violence awareness. Also, they each will receive letters of reprimand. A woman who has accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence contends the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up. An independent investigation determined the university made mistakes but that there was no intent to cover up or to break the law. Tumpkin resigned on Jan. 27.

HOCKEY

Panthers hire Sharks assistant

Bob Boughner was introduced Monday as the Florida Panthers' 15th coach in 24 years -- and the fifth to hold the job since 2011. It's the first time Boughner has gotten the reins of an NHL team, and he comes to Florida after spending the last two years as an assistant coach under former Panthers coach Peter DeBoer in San Jose. General Manager Dale Tallon said Boughner sees the game in a modern way and is the right leader to get the Panthers back toward competing for the Stanley Cup. Tallon said the Panthers quickly decided after interviewing Boughner, 46, that he was the pick, and went forward with the rest of their lengthy search anyway -- no one knowing those subsequent talks were in vain. Boughner is the fifth coach to be hired since the regular season ended, a list that includes the Vegas Golden Knights choosing Gerard Gallant as their first coach. Gallant was fired by the Panthers early this past season, getting replaced by then-general manager Tom Rowe.

Barroway sole Coyotes owner

Andrew Barroway is now sole owner of the Arizona Coyotes, a move the NHL hopes will help them secure a long-term foothold in the state. Barroway bought out the Coyotes' minority owners, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not been announced. Amid continued questions about the Coyotes' arena situation, the person said Barroway is committed to keeping the Coyotes in the area. That's certainly the league's belief as Barroway takes over. The Coyotes have been in a dispute with the city of Glendale over Gila River Arena and are looking for a permanent home in the Phoenix metropolitan area. There has been some thought they could share a new arena with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, who currently play at the 25-year-old Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. Barroway bought a controlling interest in the team from the IceArizona group of Canadian businessmen in 2014. The NHL's board of governors must approve any ownership changes and could do so at its meeting later this month. Canadian TV network Sportsnet was the first to report the transaction.

BASKETBALL

Butler to hire Jordan

A person with knowledge of the decision said LaVall Jordan has agreed to become Butler's next basketball coach. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized. An announcement could come as early as today. Jordan replaces Chris Holtmann, who accepted the Ohio State job last week. Jordan went 11-24 in his only season at Wisconsin-Milwaukee but led the Panthers to the Horizon League championship game. He is the first coach Butler has hired from another program since Barry Collier in 1989. Collier is now the Bulldogs' athletic director. Jordan played at Butler and served as an assistant in the program before leaving for Iowa and later Michigan. He was a finalist for Butler's job in 2013.

BASEBALL

Oklahoma coach resigns

Oklahoma Coach Pete Hughes has resigned. The school announced Hughes' resignation Monday in a news release. Hughes had a record of 128-107-1 in four seasons at Oklahoma and finished third in the Big 12 twice. He led the Sooners to a 35-24 record and an NCAA Tournament berth this season. Oklahoma won 17 of its first 19 games this season but closed by dropping six of its final seven. Longtime rival Oklahoma State beat the Sooners twice to close the regular season. Those victories enabled the Cowboys to reach the Big 12 Tournament, and they stunned the field by winning it as a No. 8 seed. The Sooners closed the season with two losses in the Louisville regional of the NCAAs -- 11-1 to Louisville and 11-0 to Xavier.

SOCCER

Iran qualifies for World Cup

Iran became the second team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by beating Uzbekistan 2-0 Monday in Tehran, Iran, sparking celebrations in the streets. It is the first time Iran has qualified for consecutive World Cups, and will be its fifth appearance at soccer's marquee tournament. Brazil was the first team to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia. Sardar Azmoun scored in the 23rd minute and Mehdi Taremi in the 88th at Azadi Stadium in Tehran. Iran, managed by former Real Madrid and Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz since 2011, tops Group A of Asian qualifying. The team is unbeaten from eight games and eight points clear of third-placed Uzbekistan with two qualifiers remaining, so cannot be denied a top-two finish and an automatic spot in Russia next year. South Korea is in second place, a point ahead of Uzbekistan with a game in hand.

Sports on 06/13/2017