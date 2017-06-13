Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 3:47 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Olympian, former Razorback advances on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:24 p.m.

former-arkansas-pole-vaulter-april-steiner-bennett-competes-during-the-razorback-invitational-on-saturday-jan-30-2016-at-randal-tyson-track-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

Former Arkansas pole vaulter April Steiner Bennett competes during the Razorback Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, at Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.


An Olympic pole vaulter and former Arkansas Razorback has qualified for the next round of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

April Steiner-Bennett, a 36-year-old Mesa, Ariz., resident, successfully completed five obstacles before falling at the “battering ram” obstacle on Monday’s airing of the reality competition series.

Her time of 1:43:51 and completion of the obstacles allowed her to move forward on the show.

Steiner-Bennett placed eighth at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. She also was awarded a silver medal at the 2007 Pan Americans Games.

American Ninja Warrior airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Olympian, former Razorback advances on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online