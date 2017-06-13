Home / Latest News /
Olympian, former Razorback advances on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’
This article was published today at 3:24 p.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS
An Olympic pole vaulter and former Arkansas Razorback has qualified for the next round of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.
April Steiner-Bennett, a 36-year-old Mesa, Ariz., resident, successfully completed five obstacles before falling at the “battering ram” obstacle on Monday’s airing of the reality competition series.
Her time of 1:43:51 and completion of the obstacles allowed her to move forward on the show.
Steiner-Bennett placed eighth at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. She also was awarded a silver medal at the 2007 Pan Americans Games.
American Ninja Warrior airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Olympian, former Razorback advances on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.