Olympian, former Razorback advances on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

An Olympic pole vaulter and former Arkansas Razorback has qualified for the next round of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

April Steiner-Bennett, a 36-year-old Mesa, Ariz., resident, successfully completed five obstacles before falling at the “battering ram” obstacle on Monday’s airing of the reality competition series.

Her time of 1:43:51 and completion of the obstacles allowed her to move forward on the show.

Steiner-Bennett placed eighth at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. She also was awarded a silver medal at the 2007 Pan Americans Games.

American Ninja Warrior airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV.