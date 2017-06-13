On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: My friend likes to argue about religion, and recently he laughed at me when I told him that I believe Jesus was divine. He said Jesus never claimed to be God. Is he right?

-- K.J.

DEAR K.J.: Jesus repeatedly told His followers and those who didn't believe in Him that He was not only fully human, but also God in human flesh. On one occasion, for example, He boldly declared, "Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father" (John 14:9).

This also was the universal conviction of His closest disciples. Not only had they listened to His teachings and heard His claims, they also had observed His life and seen His miracles. They had witnessed as well His divine glory when it was revealed on the Mount of Transfiguration. Even His enemies knew that He claimed to be divine, even if they didn't believe it. On one occasion, for example, they plotted to kill Him "for blasphemy, because you, a mere man, claim to be God" (John 10:33).

But was His claim true? Yes, and the proof is His resurrection from the dead. Death is our ultimate enemy, but by His resurrection Jesus Christ conquered death by the power of God. His resurrection was the final proof of His divine nature, for death could not hold the divine Son of God.

The real question is what difference does Jesus' divinity make? It makes all the difference in the world. Only a divine Savior could become the final sacrifice for our sins, and only a divine Savior can offer us the gift of eternal life. Make sure of your commitment to Jesus Christ. Then pray for your friend, that he will overcome his cynicism and open his heart to Christ.

Write to Billy Graham in care of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201 or visit the website at

billygraham.org

Style on 06/13/2017