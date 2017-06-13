Broke baby's ribs, father tells Arkansas agency

A 22-year-old father told authorities over the phone that he was responsible for breaking his baby's ribs during an incident last month, according to a police report.

Little Rock police were notified of the incident this month after they were contacted by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, according to the report.

The baby, who was born in April, had a broken arm and was seen at a hospital in Bryant, according to the report. A skeletal scan of the baby revealed that the child also had broken ribs, according to the report.

Jakari Everett Sr., speaking with a Crimes Against Children Division employee over the phone, said he caused the fractures when he became "frustrated and squeezed the victim," according to the report.

Authorities did not know who caused the broken arm, according to the report. The Department of Human Services has taken custody of the baby, the report said.