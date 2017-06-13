Sheriff's office: Man arrested after found naked in bed with girl in Arkansas home

A man has been arrested after a northern Arkansas woman found him naked in bed with her minor niece earlier this month, authorities said.

Christopher Collins, 31, of Mountain Home faces charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, residential burglary and Internet stalking of a child, records show.

The Newton County sheriff’s office says a woman housesitting at a residence in the eastern part of the county walked into her niece’s bedroom to find a naked man, later identified as Collins, in bed with her.

Collins then escaped out of a window and fled the home, according to a news release.

It was not immediately clear when the reported discovery exactly happened. A call to the sheriff’s office for more information went unanswered Tuesday morning.

The girl and Collins had been chatting and sending pictures on Facebook and on adult-oriented websites that he helped her join, authorities said.

At one point during the conversations, Collins reportedly told the girl to leave her window unlocked so that he could enter.

After he fled, Collins reportedly contacted the victim again via Facebook, at which point investigators gained access to the girl’s account and continued corresponding with Collins.

Undercover investigators and Collin agreed to meet up at an undisclosed location around 3 a.m. Saturday, where he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are possible as part of the ongoing investigation.

Glenn Wheeler, an investigator on the case, called the conversations between the girl and Collins “both sickening and scary.”

“The potential of what could have happened to this young lady is wide open,” Wheeler said. “Parents really need to be aware of what their children are doing online.”

Assisting in the investigation are the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Grove Township Constable.