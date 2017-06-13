Taillon returns from cancer surgery, earns victory

PITTSBURGH -- Jameson Taillon walked off the mound after the top of the fifth inning Monday night, sat in the dugout and felt fortunate to have pitched once again in the major leagues.

Taillon worked five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2.

"I Just got to step back and enjoy the moment and realize that I was back," said Taillon, 25. "It was special to see all my teammates. The Pirates, the coaches, the medical staff, management, the players, everyone was with me every step. It was special."

Taillon (3-1) allowed 5 hits, walked 2 and struck out 5. He had surgery May 8, four days after losing to the Reds at Cincinnati, then made three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

"He pitched well," Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said. "His command wasn't anything close to what we've seen in the past. He went out there and he pitched. It was fun to watch. He had to roll up his sleeves and go to work."

Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run, his eighth, in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (7-4). Harrison, David Freese and Jose Osuna each had two hits for the Pirates.

Freeland, a rookie, lost for the first time in seven road starts by giving up 5 runs (4 earned) and 9 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Freeland failed to pitch the past the sixth inning for just the second time in his last 10 starts and allowed a home run in a sixth consecutive outing.

"The sinker is my bread-and-butter pitch, especially against right-handed hitters, and they figured out the movement on it pretty quickly and barreled them up," Freeland said.

The NL West-leading Rockies dropped their second consecutive game following a seven-game winning streak. Pittsburgh won its third in a row.

Freese hit an RBI double and scored on Andrew McCutchen's single in the third, extending the Pirates' lead to 4-0.

The Rockies got their first run in the sixth when Trevor Story broke an 0-for-15 skid with an RBI single, but the Pirates countered with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to break the game open at 7-1.

Colorado's Nolan Arenado had three hits, and DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika added two each.

The Rockies went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

"That was uncharacteristic for us because we've swinging the bats well lately," Colorado Manager Bud Black said. "Sometimes, you just have games like this."

METS 6, CUBS 1 Jacob deGrom pitched a five-hitter, Asdrubal Cabrera hit two home runs and host New York defeated Chicago. DeGrom (5-3) threw the Mets' first complete game of the season as New York won its fourth in a row. The Cubs dropped to 31-32 with their ninth consecutive road loss -- the World Series champions haven't won away from Wrigley Field in a month during their worst road skid since 2012. Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left the game because of a sore left heel. He went 1 for 3 before being pulled. John Lackey (4-7) fell to 0-4 in five starts.

BRAVES 11, NATIONALS 10 Tyler Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning and visiting Atlanta came from three runs down to snap a three-game skid. Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers' fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen. Matt Adams hit two home runs for the Braves.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 1 Yu Darvish pitched seven solid innings and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run home run to give visiting Texas a victory over Houston. Darvish (6-4) allowed one hit and one run with three walks. He induced a season-best 12 groundball outs.

MARINERS 14, TWINS 3 Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and visiting Seattle routed Minnesota. Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, the fifth such feat for the Mariners this season. Yovani Gallardo (3-6) sailed through six innings with the excess support, allowing three runs and seven hits.

WHITE SOX 10, ORIOLES 7 Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBI and host Chicago handed Baltimore its fifth consecutive loss.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 5 (11) Dustin Pedroia singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to lift host Boston over Philadelphia.

