Traffic accidents kill 3 Arkansans

Three people have died from separate accidents around the state.

A 28-year-old man was killed early Monday when the vehicle he was driving overturned on a highway in Arkansas, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. as Casey Sandefer of Marianna was driving north on Arkansas 1 just north of DeWitt in a 2014 GMC Sierra, according to a report.

Sandefer's SUV went off the road's right side and veered back onto the highway, where it traveled across the centerline to the left side and later overturned, authorities said.

Police described travel conditions at the time as clear and dry.

On Saturday night, three motorcycles crashed on an interstate in Mississippi County, leaving one Arkansan dead and two others injured, officials said.

A 2001 Suzuki GX6, a 2007 Suzuki SX7 and a 2003 Suzuki GSXR 600 were heading north on Interstate 55 near Blytheville around 11:10 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

All three vehicles "lost control and crashed," police said.

The rider of the GX6, 33-year-old Justin Braxton of Blytheville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jewel Goldsberry, 35, and Odaya Chapman, 41, both of Blytheville, were the two other riders reported injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, officials said.

A 25-year-old Arkansas man was pronounced dead Saturday, six days after his pickup left a state highway and crashed into a tree in Little River County, police said.

A 2004 GMC Sierra was heading north on Arkansas 71 in Ogden around 3:45 a.m. on June 4, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Tyler Willis of Nashville, was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, police said. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the report said.

Conditions were reported as cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck. No one else was injured, police said.

Metro on 06/13/2017