Van Buren boy, 14, dies in cycle wreck
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A 14-year-old Van Buren boy sustained fatal injuries Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving ran into a building in Van Buren, according to Van Buren police.
The boy, who was not identified, died at the hospital shortly after the accident occurred at 8 p.m., a news release from the police department said.
According to the police, the boy, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, crashed into the El Lorito restaurant at Fifth Street and Broadway. The boy was ejected from the motorcycle.
