Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 4:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Van Buren boy, 14, dies in cycle wreck

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.

A 14-year-old Van Buren boy sustained fatal injuries Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving ran into a building in Van Buren, according to Van Buren police.

The boy, who was not identified, died at the hospital shortly after the accident occurred at 8 p.m., a news release from the police department said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

According to the police, the boy, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, crashed into the El Lorito restaurant at Fifth Street and Broadway. The boy was ejected from the motorcycle.

State Desk on 06/13/2017

Print Headline: Van Buren boy, 14, dies in cycle wreck

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Van Buren boy, 14, dies in cycle wreck

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online