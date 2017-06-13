Little Rock woman arrested in Chenal Parkway robberies, Park Plaza holdup gets 15 years in prison

A 40-year-old Little Rock woman charged last year in a pair of a robberies outside Chenal Parkway businesses in west Little Rock and a third case at Park Plaza has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Charity DeLaughter pleaded guilty to at least one count in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Tuesday, an official in Judge Herbert Wright's court said.

DeLaughter was initially arrested in December after armed holdups in the parking lot of the Target at 12700 Chenal Parkway and in the parking lot of Bravo Cucina Italiana at 17815 Chenal Parkway in the Promenade at Chenal shopping center.

A second woman, 39-year-old Kelly Peppard of Benton, was also charged in those robberies.

DeLaughter was later charged in attempted robbery at the Little Rock mall that occurred Dec. 3. In that case, an assailant pointed a gun at three women and demanded their purses, police said.