Home / Latest News /
Little Rock woman arrested in Chenal Parkway robberies, Park Plaza holdup gets 15 years in prison
This article was published today at 1:37 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A 40-year-old Little Rock woman charged last year in a pair of a robberies outside Chenal Parkway businesses in west Little Rock and a third case at Park Plaza has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Charity DeLaughter pleaded guilty to at least one count in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Tuesday, an official in Judge Herbert Wright's court said.
DeLaughter was initially arrested in December after armed holdups in the parking lot of the Target at 12700 Chenal Parkway and in the parking lot of Bravo Cucina Italiana at 17815 Chenal Parkway in the Promenade at Chenal shopping center.
A second woman, 39-year-old Kelly Peppard of Benton, was also charged in those robberies.
DeLaughter was later charged in attempted robbery at the Little Rock mall that occurred Dec. 3. In that case, an assailant pointed a gun at three women and demanded their purses, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock woman arrested in Chenal Parkway robberies, Park Plaza holdup gets 15 years in prison
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
YoungHog says... June 13, 2017 at 1:49 p.m.
Titleist?
( permalink | suggest removal )
snakebite60 says... June 13, 2017 at 2:17 p.m.
that was a woman ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
NRC says... June 13, 2017 at 2:32 p.m.
Dear ArkanasOnline if you read these comment PLEASE start limiting the number of comments a single reader can make over a week or month. This has become not a melting pot, but a chamber pot of the same people arguing with each other over and over.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.