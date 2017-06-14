Arkansas blows away highly regarded QB

Highly regarded junior quarterback Ty Evans received his first scholarship from Arkansas and Tuesday he got his first look at what the Hogs have to offer and he wasn’t disappointed.

“It completely blew me away,” Evans said. “All of the coaching staff was great to me. The whole staff was just unreal and I felt very lucky to have a chance to go there. I felt very welcomed and at home.”

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge has added offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern since his offer from the Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos on May 17.

“First of all everybody knew my name,” said Evans of what made him feel at home.”That was a good one. They all came up and said, ‘Hey Ty.' It just gives you a level of feeling like you’re important. Everyone wants to feel important.”

He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore. He enjoyed the southern hospitably while in town.

“I went down there and you could tell everybody in the state are just nice people,” he said. “Nobody gave me any rude looks. I got a good morning every time I walked through the hotel.”

He participated in Tuesday’s session of Arkansas’ two-day camp. He said that and being able to experience the Hogs’ virtual reality were the highlights of the trip.

“I thought that was crazy,” said Evans of the virtual reality. “I’ve seen videos of it on the internet, but I’ve never done anything like that. Just seeing what kind of a tool it was I can imagine how much it helps there quarterbacks.”

The trip to Fayetteville helped the Hogs in their efforts to land a commitment from him.

“They were in a great place before our visit just because of my relationship with Coach Enos and them being my first offer,” he said. “The visit only helped them I can say that for sure.”

Evans could be making his college decision soon.

“I told the coaches staff that I’m not the guy that’s going to wait to get 40 offers,” Evans said. “If I find the right home and feels like a good fit and my family is behind it, I’m going to commit and I see that happening pretty soon.”

Arkansas separated itself from others by giving Evans a tour of the Sam M. Walton College of Business and the dorms.

“I got to go and meet with the people at the business school,” Evans said. “That’s 90 percent of college is just going to school. Getting to talk to them was really interesting because I’ve never been through that with anyone else. They all take you to the student advisers and stuff like that, but nobody took me to the business school.

“I’ve noticed through this process a lot of the schools won’t show you the dorms and I just think that’s because they don’t want you to see the dorms. I think it’s kind of messed up they don't show you where you’re going to be living. I think that really showed me they’re proud of the university and just proud of everything as a whole.”