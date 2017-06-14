Arkansas' congressional delegation safe; Tyson worker among victims in shooting outside D.C.

The four members of Arkansas' House congressional delegation, all Republicans, are safe but horrified by the news that their colleagues and a Tyson Foods employee were targeted by a gunman on a baseball diamond Wednesday morning.

A lobbyist for the Springdale-based company was among the victims.

"We have confirmed that Matt Mika, director-government relations for our Washington, D.C. office, is among those who was shot this morning in Alexandria. He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition," the company said in a written statement. "Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family."

None of the Arkansas lawmakers was attending the baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., outside the capital.

Two of the members, U.S. Reps. Steve Womack of Rogers and Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, have played in the annual congressional baseball game, but weren't slated to participate in this year's contest.

In an interview, Womack said the shooting appeared to be "a serious political hit job," and said it underscores the challenges that law enforcement face.

The baseball game, which raises money for charity, was scheduled to take place Thursday evening at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Republican lawmakers were having their final practice on a field roughly seven miles south of Washington.

"No place is safe anymore. We are a big target up here. We need to be mindful of that," Womack said. "There's just no possible way to provide a blanket of security that would prevent something like this from happening."

The shooting occurred at around 7:30 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman said he was exercising with House Speaker Paul Ryan and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill when he got the news.

"I was in the gym working out when the Speaker's security detail came in and got him. We could tell by the countenance on his face and just the fact that they came in the gym -- they normally never come inside and interrupts his workout -- we could tell that something was happening," the lawmaker from Hot Springs said. "It wasn't long until we found out there had been a shooting down at the baseball practice and my heart just sank because I have so many friends that are on the team."

U.S. Rep. French Hill said he was at the White House when it happened.

"I am praying for my friend Steve Scalise and the other victims of this senseless attack," he said. "We should all be extremely grateful for Capitol Police this morning and the other first responders on the scene for their heroic work."

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said on Twitter he was praying for police and the victims.

"I'm horrified at the senseless act of violence at congressional baseball practice," he wrote.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Senior online editor Gavin Lesnick contributed to this story