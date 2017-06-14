Arkansas governor visiting Europe, Israel on trade mission

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor is leaving for Europe and Israel this week on a week-long trade mission to promote the state's businesses and try to lure more jobs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday he's traveling to France, Germany and Israel on the trip, his sixth international trade mission since taking office in 2015. The governor departs Saturday for the trip and returns to Arkansas on June 24.

The trip will include a visit to the Paris Air Show, where Hutchinson said he plans to promote the state's aerospace industry. Hutchinson said he's visiting Israel because of the country's growing markets in technology and defense.

A spokesman said the Arkansas Economic Department Commission is spending about $80,000 for the trip, with the commission's nonprofit foundation to cover any additional costs.

