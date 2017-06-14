Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor visiting Europe, Israel on trade mission
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor is leaving for Europe and Israel this week on a week-long trade mission to promote the state's businesses and try to lure more jobs.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday he's traveling to France, Germany and Israel on the trip, his sixth international trade mission since taking office in 2015. The governor departs Saturday for the trip and returns to Arkansas on June 24.
The trip will include a visit to the Paris Air Show, where Hutchinson said he plans to promote the state's aerospace industry. Hutchinson said he's visiting Israel because of the country's growing markets in technology and defense.
A spokesman said the Arkansas Economic Department Commission is spending about $80,000 for the trip, with the commission's nonprofit foundation to cover any additional costs.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas governor visiting Europe, Israel on trade mission
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
mrcharles says... June 14, 2017 at 1:28 p.m.
hopefully he can remove a few veils from them there jews while he is there. And ask for better treatment for christian missionaries who are there to correct the beliefs of mere old testament believers.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.