Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 1:57 p.m.

Arkansas man charged with capital murder after beating victim dies 11 days later, police say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 1:10 p.m.

Allen Claggett

PHOTO BY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Allen Claggett

A 43-year-old Pine Bluff man is now facing a capital murder charge after a man he was accused of battering died from his injuries nearly two weeks later, authorities said.

Allen Claggett is accused of beating his sister's boyfriend, Henry Johnson, around 1 a.m. June 2 at a home in the 1700 block of South Hickory Street, the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement.

The sister told investigators later that day, after Johnson lost consciousness and appeared to be suffering from a seizure, that Claggett accused Johnson hours before of beating her. When the sister said Johnson had not done so, Claggett "began hitting her in her face with his fist," the report said.

Johnson then struck Claggett in the face multiple times and stomped on him, the report said.

Medics who responded noted Claggett had "major head injuries," police noted. He was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where he died Tuesday night.

Claggett is being held without bail.

Kharma says... June 14, 2017 at 1:41 p.m.

Very sad. Too bad Henry Johnson was not armed - he might be alive today, and Claggett might be suffering from lead poisoning.

