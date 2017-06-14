Arkansas sheriff: 'Road rage' led to man pulling gun on another motorist on highway

A 25-year-old from Florida is accused of pulling a gun on another motorist in Arkansas in what authorities are calling a case of road rage.

Craig Jones was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, a class D felony.

Cross County Sheriff JR Smith said in a statement that deputies were dispatched early Monday afternoon to U.S 64 West to investigate a report that a man in a Ford Focus pulled a gun on another motorist.

"With the assistance of Wynne Police Department, a traffic stop was made on the suspect vehicle and after [deputies] spoke with the involved individuals they determined the incident was sparked due to road rage," Smith wrote.

Jones remained in the Cross County jail Wednesday afternoon, online records show.