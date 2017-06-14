Boy left in day care van dies

WEST MEMPHIS -- A 5-year-old boy is dead after he was left in a day care vehicle all day Monday in eastern Arkansas, police said.

The West Memphis Police Department said the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children's Health Services, which serves children with developmental disabilities.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services identified the boy as Christopher Gardner.

Police told Memphis television station WMC that the boy was found dead, still strapped in a booster seat, more than eight hours later when staff members prepared to load the van for children to go home.

The boy's cause of death hasn't been released, but the heat index neared 100 degrees Monday afternoon in West Memphis.

According to the television station, Christopher's family members said the child had undergone two heart surgeries and was at the day care for developmental disabilities.

Police would not say whether charges would be filed in the child's death.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said an investigation into the facility is underway. According the department's database, the facility has received citations for minor issues. Records show no complaints have been filed against the day care center.

