Cardinals win one, lose one when facing Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw each hit solo home runs and combined for five RBI to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 and split their day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Cardinals won the opener 6-0 behind Jose Martinez’s two home runs.

In the nightcap, Shaw’s eighth inning single against Trevor Rosenthal (1-3) broke a 5-5 tie. Shaw, who was reinstated from a family medical emergency before the doubleheader, went 2-for-5 in the second game and drove in two runs.

Back-to-back homers by Aguilar and Shaw sparked a four-run Brewers fourth. Broxton followed with an RBI triple and scored on a fielder’s choice giving Milwaukee a 5-2 lead.

Broxton’s line drive home run to lead off the third was the Brewers’ first hit of the game. His sacrifice fly capped Milwaukee’s three-run eighth.

In the opener, Martinez’s 415-foot opposite field drive to right-center ignited a three-run Cardinals rally in the fifth. Carpenter followed with an RBI double and scored on Fowler’s single to make it 3-0.

Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-3) struggled with his control with four walks but was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth. Lynn struck out eight, including the side in the fourth inning and Tyler Lyons pitched the final three innings of the opener to earn his first c

PIRATES 5, ROCKIES 2 John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado’s Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies.

CUBS 14, METS 3 Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and the Chicago Cubs trounced the New York Mets.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 5 Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Washington Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the Atlanta Braves.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 1 Rookie Jacob Faria dazzled again and Logan Morrison hit his 18th home run of the season to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 2 Rougned Odor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and his tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted the Texas Rangers to a victory over the Houston Astros.

WHITE SOX 6, ORIOLES 1 Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles. TWINS 20, MARINERS 7 Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Minnesota Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 8, ATHLETICS 1 Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Miami Marlins’ starting lineup after recovering from a bruised wrist and hit a two-run homer to help beat the Oakland Athletics.

DODGERS 7, INDIANS 5 Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a victory over the Cleveland Indians.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 6 David Peralta homered to left center in the ninth inning off Detroit closer Justin Wilson, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win over the Tigers.

RED SOX 4, PHILLIES 3 (12 INNINGS) Andrew Benintendi singled to right in the 12th inning driving in Xander Bogaerts from third for the winning run as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies. Mitch Moreland hit one homer and barely missed another in the 12th with a long single off the Green Monster, allowing Bogaerts to advance to third and set up Benintendi’s first career walk-off hit.