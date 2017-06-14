Catch up, Silver tells rest of NBA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver does not want to break up the Golden State Warriors. He just wants the rest of the league to catch up to them.

The Warriors stormed to an NBA championship with a 16-1 record in the playoffs, one year after winning a record 73 games in the regular season. They have a nucleus of players in their prime outwardly committed to staying together in the Bay Area. They are head and shoulders above the league, and they appear set up to remain so for years to come.

There are the Warriors, and then there are 29 other teams.

The Warriors' dominance at present, and expected dominance in the near term, cuts against the league's hope of competitive balance, which it has aimed -- and largely failed -- to achieve through collectively bargained measures since 2011. Golden State played exciting basketball, but its games rarely provided competitive drama.

Silver, though, took no issue with the construction or quality of the Warriors. He expects other franchises to keep up.

"Rather than focusing on the top of the league, we should be focusing on the rest of the league," Silver told The Washington Post before Game 4. "Rather than talking about how to break up or knock down a championship-caliber team, my focus should be on how we do a better job developing more great players in this league."

Silver pointed out that the Warriors had succeeded through savvy drafting and player development before signing Kevin Durant, who became NBA Finals MVP. They chose Draymond Green with the 35th pick, Klay Thompson at No. 11 and Steph Curry seventh. Signing Curry to an extension early in his career allowed them the flexibility to keep their nucleus together with key role players.

"And yes, an incredible free agent was added to that squad," Silver said. "All the focus seems to be on, 'They're too good' as opposed to, 'What is it we should be doing to create more great teams in this league?' That's what my response is.

"My answer is, let's create more great teams, rather than completely focus on one incredible team and whether that's seemingly unfair to the other teams. I think it's the nature of competition. Ultimately, it's about raising the bar for all the teams in this league and celebrating excellence."

Seems fishy

Jeremy Maclin signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and picked up free crab cakes for life as a bonus.

Last week, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, a restaurant near Baltimore, promised Maclin free crab cakes for the life of his contract if he signed with the Ravens. Maclin apparently countered with free crab cakes for life. The establishment agreed.

"You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin," the restaurant tweeted. "We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already!"

Wrong again

Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after Argentinian golfer Roberto De Vicenzo, who lost the 1968 Masters for signing an incorrect scorecard, died at age 94: "Although, after a recheck, it turns out he was actually 93."

