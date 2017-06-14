Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 4:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Changes cut cost in half for U.S. Marshals Museum in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.

special-to-the-arkansas-democrat-gazette-artist-rendering-reflecting-the-latest-design-change-for-the-the-us-marshals-museum-in-fort-smith

Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Artist rendering reflecting the latest design change for the The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith


FORT SMITH — U.S. Marshals Museum officials say the facility's construction price in western Arkansas has dropped in half, to $16.5 million.

Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks told his board of directors Tuesday the lower costs come after reductions in the building's complexity and new soil tests that decreased demands on foundation work.

The Times Record reported that the building site was previously a landfill for debris after a 1996 tornado in the area. Project officials expected removal and replacement of "unsuitable soil."

Little Rock-based CDI Construction Inc. is the general contractor for the museum. Weeks said the company recommended drilling to test the soil and found ways to save money.

The contractor estimated last year that the museum's site and facility cost could reach over $33.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Changes cut cost in half for U.S. Marshals Museum in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

hurricane46 says... June 14, 2017 at 4:18 p.m.

They'll build it on landfill and it will sink into the Arkansas river in 10 years.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online