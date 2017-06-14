Focus, GOP warns its House members

WASHINGTON -- House GOP leaders warned their rank-and-file members Tuesday of the potential for heavy midterm losses next year that could cost Republicans their majority, and they urged renewed attention on a positive agenda and message.

The warning was aimed at encouraging lawmakers to stay focused and not be "chasing all the different other shiny objects," according to Republican Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina.

It comes a week ahead of a special election in Georgia, where Democrats are spending heavily to contest what should be a safe Republican seat.

House leaders reminded lawmakers that historically the president's party loses 30-plus House seats in first-term midterms, according to members present. Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to take the House. GOP leaders issued their warning in a private meeting held away from the Capitol so they could discuss politics and fundraising, which are not supposed to be mixed with official business under ethics rules.

"The '18 cycle is going to be our first real test out of the box after a change in administration, so we have to do our jobs, we need to be fundamentally sound, we need to have our game face on every day and we need to be developing the right resources," said Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas. "The message from leadership, and I think it's a very appropriate message, is we aren't going to take anything for granted."

There is concern among Republicans over the outcome next week in the Georgia district previously held by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. The district has long been in GOP hands, but Democrats are pouring in resources to try to get a win for their neophyte candidate, Jon Ossoff, over Republican Karen Handel. It's become the most expensive House race in history.

In Tuesday's meeting, lawmakers were shown polling data indicating the race was tied, they said. They claimed optimism even as they argued a GOP loss in Georgia shouldn't be over-interpreted. Republicans also faced a tight race in a recent special election in heavily Republican Montana, although their candidate ended up winning.

"If we don't win the seat, I don't know that it qualifies as a sign of what's to come. It could be an outlier," Womack said of the Georgia race.

The House GOP focus on the looming midterm struggle comes with scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration over Russia connections at a fever pitch. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill, and Republicans have been struggling to stay focused on their agenda and draw attention to it.

Thus far, they have not realized their marquee goals of passing major health care or tax legislation, but they argue they aren't getting the attention and credit they should for smaller yet still significant bills like one on overhauling the Veterans Affairs agency that the House passed Tuesday.

"Let's put this all in perspective. We are focused on solving people's problems," House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin said Tuesday when asked about scuttlebutt that the president could be considering firing the special counsel on the Russia investigation.

"I'm not saying this isn't important. These investigations are important. They need to be independent. They need to be thorough. They need to go where the facts go," Ryan said. "But we also have a duty to serve the people that elected us to fix the problems that they're confronting in their daily lives, and that's what we're doing."

