Gunman robs Little Rock store; business has been held up at least 8 times since 2013, records show

A man armed with a handgun robbed a Dollar General in Little Rock on Tuesday night, authorities said.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. at the location at 9500 Satterfield Drive.

The clerk told investigators that the robber came in, pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash from the register. A witness reported the man may have left in a truck.

The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 140 pounds and was wearing black cargo shorts, a black T-shirt and a black baseball cap.

No one was injured, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The Arkansas Online Little Rock crime map shows at least seven other robberies have been reported at the same Dollar General since 2013, including one reported in January.