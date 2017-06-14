• Michael Cicconetti, a municipal judge in Painesville, Ohio, is requiring convicted drunk drivers to download ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft to their mobile phones, calling it a safer, common- sense way to avoid a future drunken-driving arrest.
• Charles Younger, 39, of Allentown, Pa., was sentenced to four years in prison for child endangerment after pleading guilty to providing his daughter and a friend with vodka for her 13th birthday, which led to her being hospitalized after drinking 17 shots, police said.
• Naruhito, 57, the crown prince of Japan, pledged to devote himself to the role of emperor when he assumes the Chrysanthemum Throne now that Japan's parliament has passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito, 83, to abdicate within three years.
• Jack Viglianco, 15, said his heart began racing when, 20 minutes into his first shift as a swimming pool lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio, he heard cries for help and then jumped into the water to pull a 4-year-old boy to safety.
• Alain Robert, 54, known as the "French Spiderman," scaled a 29-story hotel in Barcelona, Spain, without a safety harness, climbing the 374-foot glass and steel building in about 20 minutes, according to footage posted on social media.
• Robert Kravitz, school superintendent in Englewood, N.J., said some students will need extra class time to graduate after 10 high-level employees, including a high school principal, were suspended after an audit found more than 3,000 graduation credit and grade changes had been made in the past year.
• Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo, a couple from Poway, Calif., pleaded guilty to keeping more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in a dark room in filthy conditions and a heavy flea infestation, investigators said.
• Melydia Clewell, spokesman for the Hamilton County, Tenn., district attorney, said four more people, including the 66-year-old mother of indicted Whitwell Police Chief James Easterly, have been arrested in connection with a crime ring involving stolen property, drugs and food stamps.
• Michelle Henry, a Pennsylvania prosecutor, said no charges will be filed against Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner, a candidate for governor, for wresting a camera from a man who worked for a liberal opposition group and was filming Wagner's campaign appearance at a country club.
2017-06-14
Print Headline: In the news
