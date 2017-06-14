Kidnap, rape charges filed; $4M bail set for NLR man

A North Little Rock District Court clerk said a 22-year-old man accused of attacking several women had bail set at $4 million at a Tuesday morning court appearance.

David Lee Jones of North Little Rock was arrested early Saturday and is being held in the Pulaski County jail. He faces more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, assault and multiple counts of rape, aggravated robbery and terroristic threatening, jail records show.

A public defender has been appointed for Jones, the clerk said. Jones' next court date is set for July 26.

Police believe Jones is responsible for a string of attacks against women in North Little Rock.

The first attack occurred March 25, when police say Jones grabbed a woman and threatened to shoot her and her friend.

The second attack was a rape April 11, according to a police statement. Jones accosted a woman while she was walking home from work, police said.

On April 16, a woman reported being attacked on the Five Mile Creek Trail, police said.

The fourth connected attack, a rape, was a reported last week.

