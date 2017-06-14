Killingsworth's work pays off

No one needs to tell Brooke Killingsworth about the benefits of hard work. She sees them every time she picks up a tennis racket.

The latest example came with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Miriam Grosmann in the round of 32 of the United States Tennis Association Southern Closed 16's Championship at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock on Tuesday.

Killingsworth, 15, of Bentonville took command against Grosmann, 15, of Memphis from the start. She did not allow Grosmann beyond 30 in a first-set game.

Grosmann's best chance came after a burst of rain forced a one-hour, eight-minute rain delay. When the match restarted -- with Killingsworth serving 3-0 in the second set -- Grosmann returned with a mindset focused on greater effort. Although Killingsworth said she expected Grosmann's renewed vigor after the break, she was unable to match it at first.

"I think I went out with a different attitude when I came back out," Grosmann said. "I just tried to stay positive during the break and tell myself what I needed to do."

"She really put her nose to the grindstone and played really well," Killingsworth said. "After those first two games, I was like, 'Oh, man.' ''

Grosmann broke Killingsworth's serve after the restart and then served to pull within 3-2. Killingsworth said she was concerned, but she was able to gather herself.

"I think my mental game has improved most," Killingsworth said. "I always had the strokes, but I was always the kid who, if you kept the ball in, I would hit it out. I kind of figured out that you don't have to hit a winner with the first ball, and I learned to control my nerves and my head and stay in the game, not get angry.

"When I first started playing tournaments, I would be up 5-2 and then lose. It was almost like I was just scared to win. I was definitely choking, but it's gotten a lot better with hard work."

Killingsworth responded and won three consecutive games to take the set and match to advance to the round of 16 scheduled for today.

She said home schooling has allowed her more time for tennis and the physical training the sport demands.

"I have put in a lot of work," she said.

Unlike many junior players, Killingsworth does not hesitate to list professional tennis among her objectives.

"I want to play pro tournaments," she said. "I want to play college, too, but I think if I keep improving, keep working, I can definitely go and travel and play [International Tennis Federation] tournaments."

Sports on 06/14/2017