VIDEO: Teen charged in Arkansas officer's death admitted firing gun, police say at hearing

NEWPORT — The 18-year-old charged with capital murder in the death of a Newport police lieutenant confessed to firing the gun, according to a state police investigator, though the teen's family maintains he did not do it.

Tyler Jermiale Calamese appeared Wednesday morning in Newport District Judge Barbara Griffin's courtroom. Calamese, who was wearing an orange Jackson County jail jumpsuit, faces a charge of capital murder in the death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford. The veteran officer was called to the scene of a possible vehicle break-in near Remmel Park around 6 p.m. Monday.

Weatherford and other Newport officials got to the scene and spotted a man fleeing on a bicycle, according to Arkansas State Police investigators. As the lieutenant chased the man on foot, the man reportedly turned and fired several shots from a handgun, striking Weatherford.

Weatherford was hit in the abdomen and “heart area,” according to lead state police investigator Wendall Jines, who testified on behalf of the prosecutor at Calamese's court appearance.

Weatherford died at Uniter Health-Harris Medical Center in Newport, leaving behind his wife, a 21-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Calamese surrendered to police around 7:30 p.m. and was later questioned by Jines. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Calamese confessed to firing shots toward Weatherford, Jines told the courtroom.

Griffin ordered Calamese be held without bail, and two public defenders representing the teen declined to speak on his behalf.

Griffin then scheduled Calamese's next hearing date for June 20 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

While being led in and out of the building, Calamese kept his head down and declined to answer questioned asked by reporters.

His mother, Shanika Reynolds, said she had found private attorneys to represent her son.

“My son is a good kid," Reynolds said. "My son is no killer."

The teen's grandmother, Janet Reynolds, balled a tissue to her nose as she cried in the courtroom while watching her grandson stand before the judge. While leaving the parking lot, Janet Reynolds told reporters she was “very sorry” for Weatherford's family and described him as a “great officer.”

“You couldn't ask for a better cop,” she said.

Janet Reynolds also maintained Calamese's innocence, saying her grandson “does not have the demeanor to do this.”

The teen suspected of fatally shooting an Arkansas police officer has been ordered held without bail after making a first appearance in court Wednesday.

Tyler Jermiale Calamese, 18, was arraigned in Newport District Court on a charge of capital murder. Calamese is accused of killing Lt. Patrick Weatherford, who was fatally shot after responding to a vehicle break-in near a Newport park around 6 p.m. Monday, authorities have said.

Calamese didn't answer questions from reporters as he was escorted into court Wednesday morning.

NEWPORT — Two state public defenders have arrived at the Newport District Courthouse Wednesday morning to represent the 18-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting of a police lieutenant.

According to an official in the clerk's office, charges had not been filed as of 8:15 a.m. against Tyler Jermiale Calamese, who surrendered to police around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Calamese is suspected in the killing of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, who was fatally shot after responding to a vehicle break-in near a Newport park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to state police. Calamese's bond hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Judge Barabara Griffin's courtroom.

Chris Nebben and Gina Reynolds from the capital conflicts office with the Arkansas Public Defenders arrived at the courthouse Wednesday morning to represent Calamese. Both lawyers said they did not know what he has been charged with.

Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the police force and worked in Criminal Investigations. Doors to the police department and city hall are adorned with white flowers and a black ribbon. Flowers, a poster and a burning candle memorialize Weatherford at the entrance to Remmel Park.

