Man, 35, charged in golf club attack

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:31 a.m.
A 35-year-old Van Buren man suspected of using a golf club to seriously injure another man was being held Tuesday in the Crawford County jail, according to Van Buren police.
David Ferguson was booked into the jail on a charge of first-degree battery.
Police arrived at Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith about 1 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a man who had been stabbed. The 48-year-old victim, who was not identified, had cuts on his face, neck, arm and chest, and was listed in serious condition, according to a police news release.
Investigators learned that the man was attacked by Ferguson in the 3500 block of Flat Rock Court in Van Buren, the release said. Ferguson beat the man with the golf club until the head of the club broke off, and then slashed the man with the shaft, causing severe injuries, according to the release.
