Man pleads guilty in Newport death

NEWPORT -- A man who authorities say was involved in the April 16, 2016, fatal shooting of a Newport woman pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a terroristic act Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court, 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said.

Circuit Judge Harold Erwin sentenced Shaqualen Dewayne Houston, 20, of Newport to 20 years in state prison.

Houston was charged in the death of Vanessa Thomas, 30. Police said Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle near the Hout Circle Newport Housing Authority when she was struck by at least two bullets about 11:30 p.m. April 16, 2016.

The driver of the vehicle took Thomas to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Boyce said.

Also arrested in the case was Andwelle Ellis, 18, of Newport. Ellis was charged with first-degree murder and is to be tried in August.

"Although we were completely prepared to prove Houston fired at the vehicle in which Thomas was a passenger, there was more than one shooter and we had no proof Houston caused Thomas' death," Boyce said in a news release.

State Desk on 06/14/2017