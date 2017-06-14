Driver shot in shoulder by gunman who approached SUV at Little Rock intersection, police say

A 43-year-old North Little Rock man was shot in the shoulder early Tuesday by a man who approached his SUV and asked for a light, police said.

It happened about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Battery and 19th streets, according to Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, Matthew Thompson, told investigators he stopped at a stop sign when a man he didn't know approached his vehicle, according to the report.

Thompson told the man he didn't have a lighter, and the assailant then "made a quick movement as if reaching for something," the report said.

"Thompson sped off and as he was leaving heard 4-5 shots and felt a bullet strike his left shoulder," police wrote, noting Thompson drove himself to UAMS Medical Center.

The report didn't specify Thompson's condition, but it said he suffered a "major injury."

The shooter is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s who weighed around 115 pounds and wore stone-washed blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.