Hunt on for 2 men in guards' deaths

ATLANTA -- A sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and escaped.

"My biggest worry is they're going to kill somebody else," Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

The two men overpowered and disarmed the guards around 6:45 a.m. as 33 inmates were being driven between prisons, Sills said. One fatally shot both guards, and then the two men jumped out of the bus and carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind them on a rural highway.

Sills said the two men were armed with 9mm pistols taken from the correctional officers.

The slain guards were identified as Sgt. Christopher Monica, 42, and Sgt. Curtis Billue, 58, both transfer sergeants at Baldwin State Prison.

The fugitives -- Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, 24, who has elaborate tattoos on his face and neck -- were last seen getting into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic and driving west toward Eatonton, southeast of Atlanta.

Fraternity settling rape-article case

A Phi Kappa Psi fraternity chapter is settling its defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine involving allegations -- later debunked -- that University of Virginia students participated in a gang rape.

A spokesman for the fraternity, Brian Ellis, said Tuesday that the case filed in state court in Charlottesville is expected to be settled for $1.65 million.

"It has been nearly three years since we and the entire University of Virginia community were shocked by the now infamous article, and we are pleased to be able to close the book on that trying ordeal and its aftermath," the fraternity chapter said in a statement. Part of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that provide sexual-assault awareness education, prevention training and victim counseling services on college campuses.

The lawsuit, filed in 2015, was the third defamation case filed against the magazine stemming from its November 2014 publication of "A Rape on Campus."

Rolling Stone later retracted the article after an investigation by The Washington Post showed that the magazine's reporting and fact-checking were flawed.

Deal hit to resolve school-twister suit

MOORE, Okla. -- A suburban Oklahoma City school system and its insurer have agreed to pay about $14,000 to each of the families of seven children who died four years ago when their school was destroyed by a tornado.

The deal, announced Monday by Moore Public Schools, settles allegations in lawsuits filed in 2014 by families of the children killed at Plaza Towers Elementary School on May 20, 2013.

The families' lawsuits alleged that the classroom addition where the children died was defectively built and that the school failed to follow safety protocols.

Twenty-four people died and 377 people were injured by the tornado that tore along a 17-mile-long path.

