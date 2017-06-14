Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 11:12 a.m.

Naturals have no answer for Travs' bats

By Graham Thomas

This article was published today at 2:27 a.m.

arkansas-travelers-dario-pizzano-from-left-tyler-marlette-ian-miller-and-joey-wong-celebrate-following-marlettes-grand-slam-in-the-fourth-inning-tuesday-against-the-northwest-arkansas-naturals-at-arvest-ballpark-in-springdale

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas Travelers Dario Pizzano (from left), Tyler Marlette, Ian Miller and Joey Wong celebrate following Marlette’s grand slam in the fourth inning Tuesday against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

ARKANSAS 11, NW ARKANSAS 4

Arkansas^005^420^000^—^11^14^0

NW Arkansas^020^000^002^—^4^10^2

Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Miller, I, CF^6^1^1^0^0^0^2^.335

Wong, SS^3^3^2^1^2^1^0^.280

Taylor, C, LF^4^1^0^0^1^3^4^.332

Pizzano, DH^5^2^4^1^0^0^1^.362

Marlette, C^5^1^1^4^0^2^5^.276

Waldrop, 1B^5^1^0^0^0^0^2^.278

De La Cruz, Keu, RF^5^0^3^2^0^1^1^.284

Kobernus, 2B^4^0^1^0^0^0^2^.277

Ward, 3B^5^2^2^0^0^1^3^.265

Totals^42^11^14^8^3^8^20^ 2B: Ward (5). HR: Marlette (7). RBI: Pizzano (12); De La Cruz, Keu 2 (8); Marlette 4 (44); Wong (19). 2-out RBI: De La Cruz, Keu 2.

Team RISP: 6-for-14. Team LOB: 8. SB: De La Cruz, Keu (5); Kobernus (6).

NW Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Lopez, Jac, 3B^4^0^1^1^1^0^4^.307

Dewees Jr., CF^5^0^0^0^0^0^4^.241

Duenez, 1B^4^0^1^0^0^0^1^.264

Moon, RF^3^1^2^0^0^0^0^.254

Sanchez, J, RF^1^0^0^0^0^0^2^.167

Escalera, LF^4^0^0^0^0^0^4^.274

Arteaga, SS^4^2^2^0^0^0^0^.300

Dini, C^3^1^1^0^0^0^0^.483

Morin, P, DH^3^0^1^1^0^0^0^.154

Diaz, C, 2B^4^0^2^2^0^1^0^.158

Totals^35^4^10^4^1^1^15^ BATTING

RBI: Morin, P (2); Diaz, C 2 (3); Lopez, Jac (15). 2-out RBI: Diaz, C. SF: Morin, P.

GIDP: Escalera. Team RISP: 3-for-8. Team LOB: 7. E: Duenez (5); Diaz, C (4).

Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Unsworth (W, 5-5)^7.0^5^2^2^0^1^0^4.23

Kubitza^2.0^5^2^2^1^0^0^5.93

NW Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Ray (L, 4-4)^2.2^5^5^1^2^2^0^4.39

Edwards^2.0^8^6^6^1^1^1^16.62

Hill^3.1^1^0^0^0^5^0^6.68

Villegas, Lu^1.0^0^0^0^0^0^0^0.00

WP: Edwards.

HBP: Kobernus (by Hill); Dini (by Unsworth).

Pitches-strikes: Unsworth 88-67; Kubitza 33-22; Ray 76-46; Edwards 52-30; Hill 43-32; Villegas, Lu 5-3.

Ejections: Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Andrew Edwards ejected by HP umpire Tyler Olson (5th)

Umpires: HP: Tyler Olson. 1B: Sean Allen. 3B: Malachi Moore.

T: 3:01. Att: 3,975.

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Travelers didn't get cheated at the plate in their four-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Travs scored 11 more runs Tuesday afternoon for a total of 38 in the series, taking an 11-4 victory and winning three out of four games in front of 3,975 at Arvest Ballpark.

Even in their only loss of the series -- a 10-9 setback Sunday -- the Travs swung the bats well.

"Obviously we're a little bit different club than what we were earlier in the year," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "Our guys as of late, when we've gotten good pitches to hit, we haven't missed them."

The Travs turned a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead with a five-run third inning, aided by a pair of errors by the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas had a chance to get out of the inning with a 2-1 lead, but a fielding error by first baseman Samir Duenez and a throwing error by second baseman Carlos Diaz on the same play allowed two runs to score. Duenez booted the ball at first and it bounced to Diaz, who made a wild throw, allowing Arkansas to score two runs.

Keury De La Cruz ripped a two-run single later in the inning as the Travs took a 5-2 lead and ended the start by Naturals right-hander Corey Ray (4-4), who lasted only 2⅔ innings.

The big blow came in the fourth when Tyler Marlette hit a grand slam -- a mammoth shot off the roof of the Bud Light Cafe beyond left field -- as Arkansas took a 9-2 lead.

"Obviously we made a couple of defensive mistakes, and then I thought we lost our motion pitching-wise," Naturals Manager Vance Wilson said. "We didn't execute. They're a good team. They've made some changes, and they're a good team. They came in here and whooped us a little bit, but with that being said it's a new series starting tomorrow."

Tempers flared between the two teams when Marlette came back to the plate in the fifth. Naturals reliever Andrew Edwards threw two consecutive pitches inside to Marlette, with the second going to the backstop and allowing a run to score. Edwards and Marlette barked at each other, and both benches cleared with Edwards being ejected from the ballgame.

Dylan Unsworth (5-5) got the victory for the Travs. Unsworth gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but pitched five consecutive scoreless frames with only two hits allowed the rest of the game.

Dario Pizzano finished with 4 hits -- all singles -- for the Travs, while Keury De La Cruz had 3 hits and 2 RBI.

Sports on 06/14/2017

Arkansas Online