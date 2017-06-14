Odor carries Rangers with HRs in 7th, 8th innings

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON -- Rougned Odor hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and his tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Odor tied it at 2-2 when he dropped the first pitch of the seventh inning from Chris Devenski into the front row in right field.

He was at it again in the eighth when, after a single by Jonathan Lucroy with two outs, he connected off Luke Gregerson (2-2) into the seats in left field to put Texas up 4-2. It was the fifth career multi-home run game for Odor, who finished with three hits, and his second this season.

Nick Martinez allowed 5 hits and 2 runs in 6 innings. Jose Leclerc (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Matt Bush allowed 1 hit in 1 1/3 innings for his 8th save.

George Springer and Carlos Correa hit solo homers for the first-place Astros, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Houston starter Brad Peacock yielded two hits and walked four with a season-high 10 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He was pitching on three days' rest because of an injury to Lance McCullers.

The Astros had runners at first and second with one out in the eighth inning, but Keone Kela retired Marwin Gonzalez before Bush struck out Jose Altuve to end the threat.

Lucroy, who turned 31 on Tuesday, finished with two hits for the Rangers, who won their fifth consecutive.

The Rangers didn't have a hit until Lucroy singled to start the fifth inning. Odor followed with a single before Jurickson Profar reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases with one out. Shin-Soo Choo drew a walk with two outs to send a run home and chase Peacock. He was replaced by Will Harris, who retired Elvis Andrus to limit the damage.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 1 Rookie Jacob Faria dazzled again and Logan Morrison hit his 18th home run of the season to help visiting Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

WHITE SOX 6, ORIOLES 1 Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and host Chicago beat Baltimore.

TWINS 20, MARINERS 7 Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and Minnesota set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a victory over visiting Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6-5, BREWERS 0-8 Jose Martinez hit a pair of solo home runs and host St. Louis beat Milwaukee in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw each hit solo home runs and combined for five RBI to help Milwaukee win the night game.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 5 Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and Washington scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat visiting Atlanta.

PIRATES 5, ROCKIES 2 John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run home run off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as host Pittsburgh pulled away from Colorado.

CUBS 14, METS 3 Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and visiting Chicago trounced New York.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 6 David Peralta homered to left center in the ninth inning off Detroit closer Justin Wilson, lifting Arizona to a victory over the host Tigers.

DODGERS 7, INDIANS 5 Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted visiting Los Angeles to a victory over Cleveland.

MARLINS 8, ATHLETICS 1 Giancarlo Stanton returned to host Miami's starting lineup after recovering from a bruised wrist and hit a two-run home run to help beat Oakland.

RED SOX 4, PHILLIES 3 (12) Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi singled to right in the 12th inning, driving in Xander Bogaerts from third for the winning run as Boston outlasted visiting Philadelphia.

