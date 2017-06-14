FOOTBALL

Gundy signs extension

Longtime Oklahoma State football Coach Mike Gundy has signed a five-year contract extension that will pay him $4.2 million this year, followed by a $125,000 raise each year afterward. Gundy, a former quarterback at Oklahoma State, is the school's longest-serving and most successful head football coach with a 104-50 record. His current contract, which paid $3.9 million annually, was set to expire at the end of 2019. Upon approval by the Oklahoma State/A&M Board of Regents, the agreement announced Tuesday will automatically roll over each season. "I'm very pleased with the new contract because it reflects our mutual commitment and long-term vision to take our football program to an even higher level in the years to come," Gundy said in a statement. Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State for 12 seasons, which is fifth nationally among active coaches at their current schools. He has led the program to a school-record 11 consecutive bowl games, including appearances in the Fiesta, Sugar and Cotton bowls. Oklahoma State has reached double figures in victories five times in the past seven seasons.

Attorney: Irvin innocent

An attorney said a completed police investigation in Florida shows former NFL star Michael Irvin is innocent of sexual battery claims made by a female acquaintance. Irvin lawyer Kenneth Padowitz said at a news conference Tuesday that prosecutors should drop the case after reviewing the police investigation. Irvin told reporters the evidence backs up his contention that nothing improper happened. Police have been investigating since the alleged incident involving Irvin and an unidentified woman at a Fort Lauderdale hotel on March 22. Padowitz said the case is now in the hands of the Broward state attorney's office, which said the matter remains under review. Irvin, 51, was a star receiver for the University of Miami and the Dallas Cowboys. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Spartans hope to mend image

The Michigan State football team has been in the news this offseason for all the wrong reasons, and as the program dealt with sexual assault allegations against four players, the rest of the Spartans generally stayed out of the public eye. That changed Tuesday when a handful of players were made available to the media -- and had a chance to talk about what they can do to improve the program's image. "We represent Michigan State," quarterback Damion Terry said. "There's going to be eyes on us, no matter where we go." Michigan State dismissed three players from the team last week after criminal sexual conduct charges were brought against them, and another player was dismissed after a separate criminal sexual conduct charge against him in April. The team largely stayed quiet while investigations loomed over the program, and although the charged athletes are no longer on the team, there's no telling how much damage has been done to the Spartans' reputation. Terry said community involvement has become a point of emphasis lately. Michigan State has been teaming up with Lansing Promise, a program aimed at helping young people in the area have access to education and career training following high school.

BASEBALL

Cabrera sprains thumb

The New York Mets have placed Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain, a day after the shortstop hit two home runs in a victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Mets announced the move Tuesday before a game against the Cubs. Cabrera was on the DL last month for a left thumb sprain, which happened while diving for a grounder. He hit .222 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI in 16 games after returning on May 25. Cabrera's two home runs on Monday came after an ominous start to the game, when the usually sure-handed infielder let a routine popup bounce off his glove after bumping third baseman Jose Reyes. Cabrera has 11 errors this season, four more than he made all of last year. New York recalled infielder T.J. Rivera from Class AAA Las Vegas.

TENNIS

Haas, Federer to meet again

Tommy Haas lined up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer, while seeded players Gilles Simon and Viktor Troicki both made an early exit from the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday. Haas, 39, playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament, defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in their first-round match. The victory set up another clash with the Swiss great, who has already won 15 titles on grass and is playing again after a 10-week break. Feliciano Lopez of Spain upset the seventh-seeded Simon 6-3, 6-3, while Benoit Paire of France beat the eighth-seeded Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-4. German qualifiers Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann both advanced, as did fellow countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber, who was leading 6-1 when Marcos Baghdatis retired. Another German, Florian Mayer, later lost 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) to Jeremy Chardy of France, who next plays Lopez. Jerzy Janowicz of Poland defeated Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and Bernard Tomic prevailed over Stephane Robert of France, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. The top four seeded players -- Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, Tomas Berdych and Lucas Pouille -- received byes to the second round.

Nadal withdraws from warmup

French Open champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Queen's Club tournament, a warmup event for Wimbledon, saying he needs to rest. Nadal said Tuesday in a statement: "After speaking to my team and doctor, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon." He apologized to tournament organizers and British fans. Nadal won a record 10th French Open championship Sunday after also winning clay-court titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid over the last two months. The Queen's Club event is one of the major grass-court tournaments leading up to Wimbledon. This year's field includes defending champion Andy Murray and runner-up Milos Raonic, as well as French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka. Nadal won the event in 2008.

GOLF

Web.com adds event

The Web.com Tour has added a new tournament in Oxford, Miss., that will begin in 2018. The North Mississippi Classic will be played at the Country Club of Oxford from April 16-22 next year, with a field of 156 players and a purse of $550,000. The three-year deal, which was announced on Tuesday, puts the tournament in Oxford through 2020. Mississippi will be one of only five states to host tournaments on the PGA Tour (Sanderson Farms Championship), PGA Tour Champions (Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic) and the Web.com Tour. The other four states are California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. The Jim Fazio-designed Country Club of Oxford is one of the home courses for the University of Mississippi's golf team and is just a few miles from campus.

OLYMPICS

Pills, booze prove fatal

Olympic bobsledding champion Steven Holcomb had prescription sleeping pills and alcohol in his system when he was found dead last month, according to toxicology report provided to his family and USA Bobsled and Skeleton. Holcomb's blood-alcohol level was found to be 0.188, well above the threshold for intoxication. He also had more than the typical dosage of the sleeping aid Lunesta in his system, and the report indicated that combination was fatal for the bobsledder, who was found in his bed at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y., on May 6. An initial autopsy last month showed that fluid in Holcomb's lungs was a significant factor in his death, but no precise cause of death was revealed pending the toxicology report.

