German shots hit officer, 2 civilians

BERLIN -- A police officer was shot in the head at a Munich subway station Tuesday after a man grabbed another officer's service pistol and opened fire, also wounding two bystanders, German authorities said.

The officer's injuries were considered life-threatening, Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said.

The suspect, identified only as a 37-year-old German man born in Bavaria, was apprehended at the Unterfoehring station after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, da Gloria Martins said.

Authorities were called to the station at 8:20 a.m. to deal with a fistfight aboard a subway train that ran from the airport into the city, Munich police said.

The first two officers on the scene confronted one of the men on the platform, and the suspect suddenly shoved one of the officers with "massive force," Munich Police Chief Hubertus Andrae told reporters.

During the struggle, the man grabbed the service pistol of one officer, police said.

The man opened fire, emptying the weapon and shooting the 26-year-old female officer in the head, Andrae said.

London firemen fight tower blaze

LONDON -- Firefighters evacuated residents from a 27-floor high-rise apartment building that was engulfed in flames in west London early this morning.

London's Metropolitan Police said a number of people were being treated for a variety of injuries, including two for smoke inhalation, but did not provide more details.

Flames and smoke were still shooting from windows all the way up one side of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington more than three hours after the blaze started.

The London Ambulance Service said it had sent 20 ambulance crews. The London Fire Brigade said 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene, adding that the fire involved the second to the top floors.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire," Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said in a post on the brigade's Facebook page.

68 Bangladeshis die in landslides

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Heavy rain triggered landslides that killed at least 68 people in southeast Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday, as police and soldiers struggled to reach the remote districts with aid.

Military spokesman Rezaul Karim said several soldiers were killed while clearing debris and mud from a highway. Five injured soldiers were flown to a military hospital in Dhaka.

"Two officers and two soldiers have died, and two others remain missing in the incident," Karim said.

Rains that began early Monday had cleared by Tuesday, allowing rescuers to work faster in searching for survivors. But the firefighters, police and soldiers deployed to help were having trouble reaching some affected areas, said Reaz Ahmed, a senior disaster-management official.

"The death toll could rise since many areas remain cut off," he said.

