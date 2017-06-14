Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 11:08 a.m.

Police: Naked man goes on rampage inside antiques store

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:57 a.m.


PUTNAM, Conn. — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a naked rampage inside an antiques store.

Police in Putnam responded to the Antiques Marketplace around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they found glass on the sidewalk and damage to several windows.

Upon entering, officers saw a "completely naked" man knocking over display cases and smashing items.

Police arrested 50-year-old Sean Morisette on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance Wednesday.

