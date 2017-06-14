Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 2:40 p.m.

Popular Little Rock bar gutted by fire last year looks to reopen this month

By Eric E. Harrison

This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.

smoke-is-visible-coming-from-midtown-billiards-monday-morning

PHOTO BY WALT WEBB

Smoke is visible coming from Midtown Billiards Monday morning.

Photos by Brandon Riddle and Walt Webb

Midtown Billiards, which was heavily damaged by a fire last year, is looking to reopen later this month.

The popular bar on Little Rock's South Main Street had earlier planned a June 1 reopening, but work to rebuild after the September fire took longer than expected, general manager David Shipps said.

Though a firm reopening date has not been set, the last week of June is now the target.

When the establishment does reopen, and Shipps said it will happen on a Friday, the bar will sell tickets online that guarantee membership in the private club and include the cover charge for the opening-night band and a free commemorative Midtown Sharpie.

Hours will return to 3 p.m.-5 a.m. daily.

