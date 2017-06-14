Sexual exploitation of a minor draws 15 years

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tennessee man was sentenced to federal prison June 6 for attempting to produce child pornography by using a stolen cellphone to extort a Florida teen.

James Lee Hill, 47, of Dayton, Tenn., was sentenced to 15 years to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Hill entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors in January. He pleaded guilty to one count of an indictment, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, while three other counts were dropped as part of the agreement, including advertising for child porn, online enticement or coercion of a minor, and possession of child porn.

A Florida woman and her 17-year-old daughter were vacationing near Dayton in August when the daughter's passport and phone were stolen from their vehicle, according to court documents.

The next day in Florida, a friend of the daughter began receiving vulgar messages and obscene images, including pictures of a man's genitals, from the stolen phone.

The woman located the phone in Rogers using an online application. She contacted Rogers police and said she was also receiving vulgar messages and obscene images from the phone.

Police in Florida posed as the victim and continued to track the phone. At one point they asked the suspect not to destroy the stolen items, and he again demanded nude pictures.

A few days later, police in Florida determined the phone was being used at a restaurant in Berryville. Carroll County sheriff's deputies found Hill and the phone at the restaurant.

An examination of the phone revealed the messages sent by Hill, including a request for videos of sexual acts in exchange for return of the stolen items, according to court documents.

Metro on 06/14/2017