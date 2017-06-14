Teen held in killing of Newport officer

NEWPORT -- Lt. Patrick Weatherford of the Newport Police Department spent the final hours of his life Monday doing the type of work that had earned him a reputation as a steadfast officer, co-workers and friends said.

Weatherford talked with Jackson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rob Ratton for three hours about testifying in a circuit court hearing scheduled for Tuesday regarding a Newport man who had failed to register as a sex offender.

Just before 6 p.m., Weatherford heard a call on his police radio about someone breaking into a car near Remmel Park.

There had been a series of car burglaries in the area, and Weatherford, who worked in the Police Department's criminal investigation division, wanted to solve the case.

He drove to Newport Avenue, where other officers had converged and spotted a man fleeing on a bicycle, police said.

As Weatherford chased him on foot, the man turned around and fired several shots from a handgun, police said.

Weatherford, 41, was struck. He died a short time later at Unity Health-Harris Medical Center in Newport, leaving behind his wife, Kristen Weatherford, a 21-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

"We lost a very good friend and an excellent officer," a tearful Newport Police Chief Michael Scudder said Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall. "All he wanted to do was make things better for our community."

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting after the teen surrendered to police about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Jermiale Calamese is scheduled to appear this morning in Newport District Court for a bond hearing in the case, according to a state police news release issued Tuesday night.

No formal criminal charges had been filed Tuesday evening, Sadler said.

The investigation will continue, and Sadler did not rule out the possibility that others could be involved. Because it is an ongoing investigation, he declined to comment on many details.

"We must protect the integrity of this investigation," Sadler said.

On Tuesday morning, an Independence County sheriff's office dive team searched Newport Lake, which runs through Remmel Park. Sadler did not disclose the reason for the lake search.

Weatherford is the second law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty this year in Arkansas.

Yell County sheriff's deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 46, was fatally shot May 11 during a traffic stop on Arkansas 27 west of Dardanelle. A suspect in the case was arrested after a police standoff at a private residence. Two other people were killed at that residence.

Three Arkansas officers died in the line of duty in 2016.

"This type of news is happening all too often," Sadler said.

"This is a tragic day for law enforcement," said Col. Bill Bryant, director of the state police. "We're all one family. One of the toughest days for a chief or sheriff is to bury one of their own."

Police said Weatherford chased the car-burglary suspect for about a block before Weatherford was shot. Police said the suspect ran into Remmel Park.

Authorities closed roads leading to and exiting the park and urged residents in the area to lock their doors and remain inside.

Although a suspect surrendered to authorities about 1½ hours after the shooting, police continued searching the neighborhood well into the night Monday.

On Tuesday morning, yellow police tape ringed the front yard of a home at Bowen Street and Remmel Avenue where the shooting occurred.

Margaret Ray, who lives next door to the home, said she heard gunshots Monday evening but thought they were firecrackers.

"We're close to the high school," she said. "We're always hearing fireworks."

She said she stepped outside and saw police officers with their weapons drawn running through the neighborhood.

"I saw all the police over there with their rifles out and their bullet-proof vests on," she said.

Ray, a former Newport High School history teacher, taught Weatherford during his junior year at the school.

"He was interested in everything at school," Ray recalled. "Everyone loved him, and he loved everyone. He was such a sweet guy. We lost a good citizen and a sweet boy.

"I can remember little Patrick. I can still see him now. I saw a picture of him on television, and he looked the same as when I remembered him."

Officers said they teased Weatherford about his young looks when he began working at the Newport Police Department in 2002 and nicknamed him "Baby Face."

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered the state's flags flown at half-staff from Tuesday through the day of Weatherford's funeral.

"Lt. Weatherford's 15-year career at the Newport Police Department demonstrates his bravery, selflessness and commitment to serving his community," Hutchinson said in a news release Tuesday. "He will be remembered for his courage and dedication to serve and protect the people in and around the Newport area.

"We are forever indebted to men and women like Lt. Weatherford, who put their lives on the line every day to keep others safe."

"This heart-breaking tragedy is a sobering reminder of the dangers our men and women in law enforcement face each and every day when they put on their uniforms and serve our communities," Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin added in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Lt. Patrick Weatherford during this time of grief and sorrow."

Several Newport businesses along Arkansas 367 had lowered their flags Tuesday morning.

The Merchants and Planters Bank displayed a message in white letters on a blue background on its digital sign that read "Pray for NPD."

White wreaths adorned the doors of the Newport Police Department and the municipal building, and Newport officers wore black tape across their badges.

Two young girls took a dozen cupcakes to the Police Department. "We want you to have these," one of the girls told an officer. "We wanted to do something."

Newport Mayor David Stewart said his city was shocked and saddened by the shooting, "Our hearts are broken today," he said.

He said he appreciated the assistance provided by the state police and law enforcement officials from neighboring counties.

"Cars from all the counties around us were here within two hours," Stewart said. "They're back here again today."

In addition to his work on the Criminal Investigation Division, Weatherford was the spokesman for the Police Department.

"Grammar is becoming a dying art," Jackson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Steve Howard said. "Patrick made sure it wasn't with his press releases. He was very thorough.

"He would help anyone in the department. His experience was broad."

Weatherford graduated in April 2016 from the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Va. He was only the second officer from Jackson County to ever attend the academy, Howard said.

In October, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge named Weatherford the Jackson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

"He had a way with people," 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said. "He had a keen sense of how to calm people down. In law enforcement, situations are often about to boil over. But Patrick was able to settle those tempests.

"If anyone had to go to jail, they'd want Patrick to take them."

Those in the neighborhood where Weatherford was killed also recalled his kindness.

Johnny Davis said Weatherford stopped him more than once for speeding.

"He was really good. He was fair," said Davis, who lives on Fourth and Beech streets near where Weatherford was killed.

David Hancock said he heard the gunshots Monday evening at his home on Beech Street.

Hancock said he was once a "juvenile delinquent" who could have gotten into a life of crime had Weatherford not mentored him.

"He kept me out of trouble a lot of times," he said. "He helped me a lot. He didn't care who you were. He got my bikes back that were stolen. He was really nice."

Boyce said he will review the state police investigation file once he receives it to determine what charges are warranted in the case.

In the meantime, he said, Newport will start to heal.

"When you saw him, he always made you feel better," Boyce said. "We deal with a lot of bad things, but Patrick was always smiling.

"The void this town feels with Patrick gone will be felt for a long time."

