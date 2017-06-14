Toddler shot in head while riding in car in Memphis has died

MEMPHIS — Police in Tennessee say a toddler who was shot in the head while riding in a car with her mother and brothers has died.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said Wednesday that 2-year-old Laylah Washington has died after she was shot Sunday night.

Police say the girl's mother told officers that a car nearly hit her in a parking lot while she waited for her sons to leave work, and she yelled at the driver who yelled back something inaudible. She told police that after her sons got into her car and they left, she realized she was being followed and then heard shots.

Brownlee said the girl was the only one hit and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.