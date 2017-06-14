Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-40 in central Arkansas closed after wreck
This article was published today at 4:19 p.m.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Faulkner County have been shut due to a crash, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.
The wreck is west of Mayflower and has shut down a 1-mile stretch of the interstate near the 135 mile marker, the agency said.
No further information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-40 in central Arkansas closed after wreck
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.