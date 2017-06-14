Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 4:31 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-40 in central Arkansas closed after wreck

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 4:19 p.m.

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

A 1-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has been shut after a crash.


Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Faulkner County have been shut due to a crash, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The wreck is west of Mayflower and has shut down a 1-mile stretch of the interstate near the 135 mile marker, the agency said.

No further information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

