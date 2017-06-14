UA keeps ties with arrested leader

A day after the arrest of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, a spokesman for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said Tuesday that the campus continues to keep its ties with the UA graduate who is a volunteer on a business dean's advisory board and the school's top fundraising committee.

Martinelli, a wealthy businessman who received an honorary degree from UA in 2013, was picked up in Florida on an extradition warrant Monday by U.S. authorities. Panama officials have accused Martinelli of political espionage and corruption related to his presidency. But on Tuesday, in court, an attorney for Martinelli argued that he should not be forced to return to his home country, according to Reuters.

"This is a politically motivated proceeding, instigated by his political opponent, the current president of Panama," lawyer Marcos Jimenez said, according to Reuters. Martinelli will have a bond hearing on June 20.

He earned a business degree from UA in 1973 and went on to become a supermarket magnate before being elected president of Panama in 2009, the first UA grad to become a head of state. He joined the Sam M. Walton College of Business Dean's Executive Advisory Board in 2013 and is also among 149 volunteers listed by UA as "campaign volunteer leadership" for its $1 billion fundraising effort, Campaign Arkansas.

"Mr. Martinelli hasn't been engaged with the university in several years, so there are no changes to his volunteer status at this time. We will continue to watch the case if it moves forward," Amy Schlesing, UA's director of strategic communications, said in an email.

Ben Hyneman, chairman of the UA System board of trustees, said Tuesday that he had not heard of Martinelli's arrest a day earlier. He said "you don't want to be prejudgmental," noting the "fast-moving" developments. Honorary degree recipients are approved by UA System trustees.

"If the integrity of the university would demand that we take certain actions -- either rescind something we'd done previously or limit the participation on certain boards and activities -- then I think it would be appropriate for the board to look at that," Hyneman said, calling the case "something we need to be kept apprised of."

Martinelli left Panama in January 2015 as the country's Supreme Court was opening an investigation into him. In September, Panama requested his extradition from U.S. authorities, according to a filing made by the Central American country with U.S. securities regulators.

Among countries with international students at UA, Panama ranks second with 146 enrolled as of fall 2016. Martinelli was invited by students to attend an April event on campus about economic opportunities in the Central American country. He did not attend.

In an email last month to the Democrat-Gazette, Martinelli said he planned to run for mayor of Panama City and, in 2024, again seek Panama's presidency. On Tuesday, Jimenez, an attorney for Martinelli, questioned the timing of the arrest given Martinelli's recent announcement that he plans to seek another term as president, the Miami Herald reported.

Metro on 06/14/2017