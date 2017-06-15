ACES IN THE HOLE
DANNY CRABTREE, No. 17 Bear Den at Chenal Country Club, 8-iron, 163 yards. Witnesses: Jay Snider and Brad Woods
GRANT HALL, No. 15 Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, 7-iron, 146 yards. Witnesses: Jason Hall, Ed White and Jay Lashley.
DR. MALCOLM MOORE, No. 16 The Alotian Club, Roland, 6-iron, 180 yards.
