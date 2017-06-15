Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 3:15 a.m.

Aces in the hole

This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.

DANNY CRABTREE, No. 17 Bear Den at Chenal Country Club, 8-iron, 163 yards. Witnesses: Jay Snider and Brad Woods

GRANT HALL, No. 15 Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, 7-iron, 146 yards. Witnesses: Jason Hall, Ed White and Jay Lashley.

DR. MALCOLM MOORE, No. 16 The Alotian Club, Roland, 6-iron, 180 yards.

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/15/2017

